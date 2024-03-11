There's now a tech-packed, affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S24

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G mid-range handsets are now official. They will be on sale from 20 March with the A55 starting at £439 in the UK, with the A35 priced from £339.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones are excellent, with the S24 Ultra being one the best Android phones on the market. However, what if you want top-notch tech but don't have the budget to stretch?

Well, Samsung now has you covered too, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G – a mid-range handset with the sort of specifications that you normally have to pay much more for. And, with the Nothing Phone (2a) also recently released, you are certainly spoiled for choice at the minute.

The Galaxy A55 5G even looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24, making it an ideal option if you're considering that handset too.

It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It's powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1480 processor, with 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the storage you opt for and region.

There's a 5,000mAh battery inside, which should enable it to last all day and even longer depending on the use, and you get the latest version of Android (14) along with One UI 6.1 customisations.

Around the back, you get a three camera unit made up of a 50-megapixel main cam, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro. The front camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is also keen to stress that there's optical and digital image stabilisation for clearer shots.

On-board security is handled by the Samsung Knox technology, including Knox Vault to keep all your files safe and secure. There are no Galaxy AI features on the A-series phones though, so that's one thing to consider if you are making a choice between the A55 and an S24.

However, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is considerably cheaper – starting at £439 in the UK for the handset alone. It'll be available from 20 March in Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Navy.

And what about the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G?

If you want to save a little more cash, there's a Samsung Galaxy A35 5G too. It's not in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, of course, but still looks to be a decent performer on paper.

It too comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but drops the processing a tad. It is claimed to run on the Exynos 1380.

There's a 50-megapixel camera on the rear again, but coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro. The front gets a 13-megapixel selfie cam.

The battery is 5,000mAh too, although RAM options start lower – at 6GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is priced from £339 in the UK and will again be available from 20 March. It comes in the same design and colours as the A55.