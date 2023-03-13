Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 get unboxed just before the official launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G to be officially launched on 16 March, but a new leaked video purports to show both phones being unboxed. The video certainly looks like it's real; I've embedded it at the foot of this article so you can see for yourself.

The phones are the successors to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A33, which are great value Android phones and among the best cheap phones you can buy. The unboxing video, which was spotted by SamMobile, shows the A32 in a mint green shade and the A54 in a shiny white. The design is, as expected, very similar to the current models. That's no bad thing: they're pretty good-looking devices.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54

Both phones are expected to have 120Hz Super AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution. The cameras are reportedly a 48/8/5MP setup on the A34 with a 13MP selfie shooter and 4K video recording. The A54 gets 50/12/5MP main cameras, a 32MP selfie shooter and the ability to shoot 4K with the front camera as well as the rear.

Inside, the Galaxy A34 gets a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. That's teamed with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a microSD slot. The A54 also gets a choice of 128GB or 256GB and has a microSD slot, but its RAM is 8MB and the processor is Samsung's new Exynos 1380 processor.

According to tipster SnoopyTech on Twitter, there may be a pre-order bonus when the phones launch later this week in the shape of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. That's a nice sweetener in phones expected to be around 400 Euro (£350 before tax) for the A34 and around €500 (£440) for the A54.