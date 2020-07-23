Samsung drops Galaxy Z Flip 5G price bomb and launch date two weeks early

The next iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event in a couple of weeks, and while it's not a bona fide follow up to the original handset, it's been upgraded to 5G for those early adopters who want to make the most of snappy speeds as they roll out across the country.

Samsung has confirmed that it has "five new power devices" lined up for Unpacked including the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans. The Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will undoubtedly join them, but it looks like the 5G Flip might not get its moment in the spotlight this year, with Samsung dropping the foldable's price and release date already.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first in the Galaxy series of smartphones to house the Snapdragon 865+ chipset with its 5G modem. The only other difference between the 4G and 5G variant is an increased thickness of 0.1mm at the hinge, and two brand new "premium" colourways available in the UK - Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze. The new colours will be "encased in glass with a haze finish that is soft to the touch while minimizing fingerprints," indicating a matte aesthetic.

When it comes to software improvements, Samsung is enhancing Flex mode for YouTube, as well as making it easier to take higher and lower-angle photos.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will release on August 7, just two days after Unpacked, and while the UK price has yet to be confirmed, we do know (via The Verge) that the US price will be $1,449.99 - $70 more expensive than the 4G version.

The original Z Flip retailed for £1,300 here in the UK, so we know the 5G model is going to be sporting a heftier price tag than that, so your wallet is in for a scare!