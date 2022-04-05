You can now bid on one of the most collectable Rolex watches on eBay

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you were excited by Rolex’s new releases at Watches and Wonders 2022 but can't wait until they hit the authorised dealer's shelves, then I've got an alternative for you… one of eBay’s watch sellers, Watchbox, will be listing a Rolex Daytona ‘Big Red’ on eBay.

The auction started on the 4th of April, and will run until the 11th of April, with the ‘Big Red’ expected to start a hot bidding war and predicted to sell for up to $100K.

The Rolex Daytona 'Big Red' is considered a holy grail for watch collectors and this particular timepiece has been restored by Rolex’s “Restoration Atelier” in Geneva, Rolex’s after-sales network that ensures the quality in adherence to Rolex.

The refurbishment of this watch required specific skills, making it even rarer (and more valuable) as it has been resurrected by Master Watchmakers specially trained in collectors’ timepieces like this one.

The invoice for this restoration is included in the sale and shows work totalling $15,000.

(Image credit: Rolex)

The Rolex Daytona "Big Red" (6265/0) is a manual-wind watch that features a 37mm stainless steel case, surrounding the Daytona "Big Red" black dial with silver sub-dials. Functions include chronograph, hours, minutes and small-seconds.

It comes on a stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp.



This watch will be sold with a special inlaid wooded Rolex box, and a customized book that documents the history of the model.



Also included with the timepiece are the service documents: the service invoice detailing all completed work, along with the 2-year Rolex service warranty.

If you're interested in bidding on the Rolex Daytona "Big Red" 6265/0 you can head over to eBay now. At the time of writing, the bidding sits at $76,099, which is around £57,950.

Now, I know what you're thinking… how do you collect your new Rolex if you win the auction? If you're not in the US then don't worry, the winning bidder can have their watch shipped anywhere in the world thanks to the $75 FedEx International Priority option.