Best new watches at Watches and Wonders 2022: Rolex, Tudor and more

Hello and welcome to T3's live blog of Watchs and Wonders 2022, bringing you all of the latest news and releases from the biggest watch show of the year so far.
In a move that is sure to delight watch fans, all of the biggest brands will unveil their latest creations at the Geneva show, with Rolex, Tudor, Grand Seiko, TAG Heuer, Zenith all taking part – just to name a few!
The show takes place over several days, during which all brands will host a series of events and presentations, supported by smaller, physical events in key markets.
T3 is keeping tuned into the events and will keep you updated along the way. Here are the best new watches at Watches and Wonders 2022 so far:
Here's a shot of the Tudor Black Bay Pro in the wild – doesn't it look cool?
Tudor Black Bay Pro
Let's hop over to Rolex's sister brand now… Tudor.
The Tudor Black Pro is an entirely new aesthetic for the Black Bay line up. It has a 39mm diameter, a fixed steel bezel and a Manufacture Calibre with built-in GMT function. And it looks awesome!
The Black Bay Pro is an entirely new model with a dual time zone feature, a technical complication that establishes local time without losing sight of the time in another time zone.
Tudor claims it's compact, robust and sporty, and boasts many unique aesthetic details that celebrate the spirit of the technical watches that Tudor has produced for professionals throughout its history.
Its 24-hour graduated satin-brushed fixed bezel and its yellow 24-hour "Snowflake" hand, Black Bay Pro is powered by the TUDOR Manufacture Calibre MT5652 with built-in GMT function.
Rolex Air King
Let's stick with Rolex for now. Here is an updated version of the Air King!
The watch features a completely redesigned case with a crown guard and straight sides so it closer resembles the rest of Rolex's Professional models.
The proportions of the bracelet have also been revisited, and notably, the centre link has been broadened. In a first for the model, it is equipped with an Oysterlock safety clasp.
The watch’s display has also been refreshed and is now more balanced thanks to the addition of a 0 before the 5 on the minutes scale.
In addition, the new-generation Air-King benefits from an optimized Chromalight display, guaranteeing maximum legibility in dark conditions. The 3, 6 and 9 numerals, which were previously made entirely from 18 ct white gold, are now also visible in the dark.
The new-generation Air-King is equipped with calibre 3230.
Rolex GMT Master II - Green and Black
Okay, let's kick off with a bg one…
The GMT-Master was made for airborne adventure and is now the watch of choice for travellers around the world.
Rolex has unveiled this novel, unexpected version of the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II, with the crown and crown guard are on the left side of the watch case.
The date aperture and the Cyclops lens have also moved and appear at 9 o’clock. This required several technical adjustments in terms of the movement and the Superlative Chronometer certification, for which the protocol, as well as some of the final tests, had to be adapted.
The new GMT-Master II is made from Oystersteel and fitted with an Oyster bracelet, this watch features a two-colour monobloc Cerachrom bezel insert in green and black ceramic – a colour pairing never before seen on this model.
The new version of the GMT-Master II is equipped with calibre 3285, a movement at the forefront of watchmaking technology, enabling it to display the hours, minutes, seconds and date, as well as an additional time zone in 24-hour format.