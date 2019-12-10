Ridiculous Tidal deal knocks 90% off the gift of music streaming for Christmas

A potential Christmas gift that will keep on giving, this genuinely brilliant offering from Tidal sees the price of ANY of its streaming services slashed to just $5 or £5 or €5 for a full five months of streaming. That's just £1/$1/€1 per month, unless my maths very much fails me. Even more extraordinary, the offer is on either the MP3-based Tidal Premium service – essentially the same thing as Spotify or Apple Music – or the CD quality and above Tidal Hi-Fi service, which sounds noticeably much better to anyone's ears.

Normally you'd pay 20 pounds, dollars or euros per month for Tidal Hi-Fi or 10 for Premium, so the saving over the full 5 months is up to a whopping £95, $95 or €95!

UK • Buy Tidal Premium or Hi-Fi for £5 for 5 months

USA • Buy Tidal Premium or Hi-Fi for $5 for 5 months

EU • Buy Tidal Premium or Hi-Fi for €5 for 5 months

Please note that this offer is valid for new subscribers only. Boo. Offer ends December 30.

Tidal is famously part-owned by Jay-Z and Tidal Hi-Fi is our favourite music streaming service. In fact, our only reservation about it is the high price it normally demands. For 1 buck, quid or euro per month, trialling Tidal is a total no-brainer, even if you already have a rival service.

Tidal Hi-Fi just sounds better than any rival service. Tidal also boasts a huge library of 10s of millions of tunes. The streaming service offers excellent recommendations once it knows a bit about your tastes, and makes it easy to make playlists and download playlists and albums for offline listening, so you don't have to use your mobile data allowance to stream.

Tidal Hi-Fi tracks are of CD quality. There are also a million or so tracks – from classic rock to this week's top hip-hop, rock and indie releases – at better-than-CD, 24-bit hi-res quality, although you will need a DAC, mobile or player than can cope with MQA files to make the most of these. For most people's needs, CD quality is plenty anyway.

UK TIDAL £5 for 5 months | Was £19.99 per month | Save over 95%

All Tidal plans are available at this price. You begin playing the standard price only after 5 months. So if you want the Family plan (up to 5 family members can subscribe for half price) or Student plan (half price for, obviously, students only), they can also be yours for £1 per month during the trial period. You could even opt for lower-quality Tidal Premium streaming of you're worried about the larger sized files used by Tidal Hi-Fi. This uses MP3 instead of Flac files, and still sounds very good, just not as good as Tidal Hi-Fi.View Deal

This offer ends December 30

Of course, we do a lot of deals on T3 but this one really is absolutely unmissable. We are aware that Tidal has been offering even better deals to former subscribers it wants to tempt back, but for new subscribers, this is still a fantastic offer. Like Jay-Z you may have 99 problems, but music for the Christmas party is now most assuredly not one.

The gamble that Tidal is taking here, is that people will love their streaming service so much that they will gladly pay full price after five months – especially the great-sounding, more expensive Tidal Hi-Fi. We hope that's the case, but if you're not convinced, you can always bail after the trial period is over. There really isn't any small print here that makes it risky.