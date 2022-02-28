PS5 restock: where to get a PlayStation 5 this week

With the launch of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, consumer demand for PlayStation 5 consoles has skyrocketed in recent weeks. Now with Gran Turismo 7 and GTA V set to release on the platform in March, it's not expected to slow down anytime soon.

Thankfully, there are still a handful of opportunities for anyone still searching for a PS5. The last seven days were particularly great with Amazon, Sony and BT all putting stock up for sale. The latter of which was available for more than two days via the BT Shop , before selling out altogether.

Now onto the coming weeks. The most solid details we have all concern GAME, following its latest restock on February 18th. The retailer has updated its PS5 bundle's page to specify a release date of March 25th. This indicates that a restock will take place a week or so prior with March 25th being the last date for all standard deliveries shipped. Priority Insured Deliveries usually arrive a few days prior, say March 21st. With the last two restocks for GAME going live on January 18th and February 18th, we think a restock date of March 18th seems most likely.

Aside from GAME, it's purely down to speculation for the coming days. That said, looking at a number of retailers' history, we can make some educated guesses. The first of which would be Argos. While typically better for purchasing in-store as opposed to online, Argos was one of the most consistent in 2021 but has been surprisingly quiet since the New Year. So far, there has only been one restock from Argos on January 21st, hence the reasoning why another must be real close.

Sony itself would be another good bet. Again, after a quieter start in January, Sony put PS5 stock live via its PlayStation Direct store on February 23rd. This initially went live for those that received an exclusive invitation , before then opening up to the public a few hours later. Throughout November and December 2021, 10 restocks were held by Sony so we're hoping it will resume its frequent schedule of sales again.

Last but not least: Very and Studio – two more retailers to keep an eye on. Each has only held one stock drop in 2022 so far with both taking place in early February. As two of the most consistent for stock drops last year, another must be closing in.