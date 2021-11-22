PS5 restock: where to get a PlayStation 5 during the week of Black Friday

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, Black Friday week is here and there are oodles of offers to be had over the coming days. Naturally, for those interested in everything video games, the biggest question for many will be how to get a PlayStation 5.

Well, the good news is that Black Friday is known for retailers stocking up with larger quantities of products more than any other regular week throughout the year. Taking this into account, we should (in theory) see a plethora of opportunities to secure a PS5 console and get your hands on the greatest games available for Sony's 13 million-plus seller.

In fact, it's already started with restocks happening across several retailers, including GAME, BOX, Amazon and Argos. The latter of which had its biggest restock since the console launched in November 2020. That's not even taking into account the PlayStation Direct store, which recently expanded into Europe and has already gone live twice with stock.

Okay, let's look at the week ahead. The most concrete and most imminent information we have is concerning the BT Shop. The telecoms giant confirmed that it would go live in the "next few days" on November 19th, heavily signalling a restock this week or even later today (via PS5 Stock UK ). Anyone unsure on how to claim a code and purchase a console through BT should head to our handy guide .

Check PS5 stock at BT now

Next up, let's look at the PlayStation Direct store. As mentioned, Sony went put PS5 stock up for sale on November 15th and November 19th. Couple this with the report that the platform holder has hired " three jumbo jets " to bring in more shipments of PS5 stock in time for the holidays and this could be the big winner of Black Friday. To purchase a PS5 console from the store, you must have a PSN account and be signed in.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

GAME is our next pick, as the UK's largest video games retailer has been hugely successful in recent months. Most notably, it went live five times in five weeks over October to November before last dropping stock on November 17th. We feel multiple drops from GAME might be on the cards this time.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now