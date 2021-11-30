PS5 restock: where to find a PlayStation 5 this week

And breathe. Yes, the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now thankfully a thing of the past... at least for another year. It was a great time for deals across the board, not so great for sales of PlayStation 5 when it came to the actual main events themselves.

While Sony lead the charge early in the week with multiple drops, Black Friday weekend (for the most part ) was pretty disappointing in the UK. The US, on the other hand, had great success with Amazon, GameStop and Walmart all going live with various allotment sizes.

It looks like retailers in the UK simply didn't want to be crowded by numerous other deals at hand and therefore have held their stock until after. The biggest culprit of them was GAME . After being a no show on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the retailer updated its release schedule to December 12th for standard deliveries and December 3rd for Priority deliveries, meaning a restock is most likely to take place on November 30th (today).

The trusted PS5 Stock UK Twitter accounted reported on the possibility of a GAME restock date:

📰 PlayStation 5 (GAME) Exclusive NewsGAME has updated its PS5 release date to 9/12. Stock Checker can see that Priority Insured deliveries will be shipped by 3/12, with all other deliveries shipped by 9/12. This indicates a possible stock drop on 30/11. #PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Restock pic.twitter.com/xLzOGUgqKMNovember 25, 2021 See more

GAME is renowned for having large stock drops, offering everything from disc and digital consoles to bundles and accessories. They traditionally take place anywhere from 9AM to 11AM but can go sometimes go earlier. We urge you to go for bundles and avoid anything Spider-Man related (due to popularity to be in with the best chance of walking away with one in time for Christmas.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

Next to this, the best point of call will undoubtedly be Sony's PlayStation Direct store. Since expanding to the UK in early November, we've had five restocks in 10 days alone. Just incredible really. Sony has already sold more than 13 million units in over a year but it's showing no signs of slowing down and is determined to make sure consumer demand is met.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

ShopTo is another that is overdue, last going live on October 31st and November 7th. One thing to note is that it always puts stock up for grabs on a weekend. The last one went up on a Sunday at about 5PM.

Check PS5 stock at ShopTo now