PS5 restock: Studio stock live now – disc, digital and bundles

Studio has put live its first supply of PlayStation 5 stock. Anyone looking for a PS5 console should head to Studio's website to pick one up now. Be quick!

This is the first drop from Studio in December, so we're expecting this to be a big one. The last restock took place on November 23rd, with the prior happening on October 19th. Everything from disc and digital consoles to various bundles are on offer today, so don't wait!

Disc consoles are always the first to sell out, so go for bundles where possible. This bundle with an extra DualSense controller and the amazing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is worth going for in our opinion. There's also another with both Ratchet & Clank as well as Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Again, two terrific titles from Insomniac Games.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere between 10 to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. We made it through to the purchase page in about half an hour. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message. Remember, always go for bundles.

