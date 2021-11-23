PS5 restock: Sony puts more PlayStation 5 stock live – get one now

Sony has put live another supply of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a PlayStation 5 should head on over to the PlayStation Direct store to pick one up. As always, be quick as it's likely to go fast.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This is the second drop from Sony this week, following one on November 22nd as well as two further drops last week on November 19th and November 15th. This is an amazing sign from the platform holder that it will continue to put more consoles up for sale over the coming weeks.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase a PS5 console via its store, which recently expanded to Europe. It went live at around 8AM BST earlier today to those invited but has now opened up to the public, so anyone can grab one. It may mention you need an invite but ignore that as the public queue is up and running from what we're seeing.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are both set to debut in 2022.

Wait times can be anywhere up to an hour with queues previously exceeding 34,000. However, this quickly depleted to a 26-minute wait time for us, so patience and persistence are key. You will be placed at a random position in the queue, not first-come, first-served. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

If the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible. We even run a new Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for anyone looking to upgrade or pick up a Nintendo machine for the first time. Plenty of options!