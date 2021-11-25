PS5 restock: Sony confirms PlayStation Direct stock is dropping today – here's when

We've got a hot one people. New PlayStation 5 restock details have now emerged and it's nothing but good news for anyone looking to secure one. Best of all, the next drop is from Sony itself and it's taking place today.

Since expanding its online presence to parts of Europe (including the UK), Sony has hosted four PS5 sales in less than two weeks. While the drops normally last anywhere between 25 to 40 minutes on average from our experience, the consistency of these restocks are hugely encouraging for the coming months.

Now the third restock of the week has been confirmed with Sony sending out its next batch of exclusive invitations for PS members. This information comes courtesy of the trustworthy PS5 Stock UK Twitter account (over 200,000 followers). Stock will go live for those invited sometime between 8AM BST to 10AM BST on November 25th before then opening up for the public shortly afterwards.

📰 PlayStation 5 (PlayStation Direct) NewsPlayStation Direct has sent another batch of exclusive emails for members to privately purchase any edition of PS5 consoles between 8-10am on 25th November. Non-invited members (public) may purchase after the exclusive drop ends. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/hv9P4ta2MSNovember 24, 2021 See more

As mentioned, these PS5 restocks are hugely competitive and will likely be snapped up very quickly. We recommend being online from 8AM onwards in case it does open up early. The last instance let users log on to queuing system just after 10AM BST. It then went live at 10:30AM BST and it's likely this one will follow suit.

Sony's stock is normally made up of disc and digital consoles with no bundles available, which we'd usually recommend going for. With that in mind, just do your best to be in the queuing system and fingers crossed you'll make it through to the purchase page.