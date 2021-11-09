Looking for a PS5? Sony just made it easier to get a console

Update: Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Direct store in the UK is now live. Everything from the latest games and controllers to headsets and PlayStation Plus has been given its own section – most importantly, so has PlayStation 5.

While no stock is currently available, there's a good chance the company is gearing up for a sale, hence why the store launched today (November 10th). Both disc and digital consoles are limited to one console per customer, going off details on the site. It's a great move that will hopefully deter any scalpers. To keep up-to-date with any drops, head on over to T3's official PS5 restock tracker.

Original Story: Sony has confirmed that it will expand its PlayStation online store, allowing consumers to purchase PS5 consoles directly from the Japanese maker itself. This move gives more people the opportunity to purchase the highly sought after games machine before the holidays hit.

The PlayStation Direct online store originally launched in the US back in September 2019 but has now launched in Germany, with France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and the UK all due to roll out soon. It's another pro-consumer move from Sony after the company was reported last week to have hired three jumbo jet planes in an attempt to meet consumer demand for the new next-gen console.

It makes sense with so many people on a daily basis trying to get their hands on a PS5, with the demand only expected to skyrocket further. Guardians of the Galaxy and Call of Duty: Vanguard just launched and then you have the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok all in the works. Let's hope this decision deters any scalpers too.

"PlayStation Direct has achieved significant revenue in the US market within little more than a year of starting operations...We plan for 300% further growth within this fiscal year, helped by our upcoming launch in Europe," Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan told investors during a meeting in May this year (via VGC ).

While no official date has been revealed, you would imagine Sony would like many of these stores up and running before Black Friday starts. The UK, in particular, has proven to be a massive base for PS5 players, with over one million console sales made by August 2021.