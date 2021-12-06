PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock live – get a console from Sony now

Sony's latest batch of PS5 stock has now gone live as scheduled. Anyone looking for a console should head to the PlayStation Direct site to grab one now. These normally sell out incredibly fast, so don't hang about!

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This is the first drop from Sony this week, following a drop on December 2nd and three the week prior. Since November, we've had seven restocks from the Japanese games maker, making it the most consistent across the UK. It appears that this one is a disc-only restock.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to buy the console through its store ahead of the supply going public. It went live for those on the list at around 8AM UK time but has now opened up to the public, so no invite is needed to join the queue.

Anyone that purchases a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times from what we're seeing is between 20 to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are key to success. Once you reach the front of the queue, you will hear a chime noise confirming it's time to make the transaction. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.