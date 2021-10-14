PS5 restock: more EE stock incoming, here's how to get one

Astro's Playroom. Deathloop. Returnal. Demon's Souls. Ratchet & Clank. All fantastic experiences that you can only play on PlayStation 5, so it's no wonder the hunt for Sony's latest console is still so fierce. The good news is that lots of retailers have been receiving more regular shipments as of late.

Check for PS5 stock on EE here

GAME had a massive drop on October 12th, while both Amazon and Argos are scheduled to receive stock in the coming days/weeks. Could Christmas come early? Well, it seems so as EE has now confirmed to T3 that more stock is incoming. The mobile network operator last had a number of PS5 bundles up for sale on September 28th for existing pay monthly customers.

The new restock information has been backed up by the very reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account (over 177,000 followers). Anyone interested in claiming a console should register their interest by 4PM BST on October 24th via EE's website .

📰 PlayStation 5 (EE) NewsEE claims to have more stock of #PS5 on the way.Register your interest by 4pm on the 24th of October and they'll let you know when they're available to add to your plan: https://t.co/36eJdFHChV pic.twitter.com/NizaF0gJNgOctober 13, 2021 See more

To purchase a PS5 through EE you must be an existing customer, similar to how BT operates its console restocks. Once registered, subscribers will receive an email confirming when stock is available. We'd recommend still watching social media channels to prepare ahead of time though.

You then need to head to the EE website or app where you can add a PS5 to your payment plan. It's worth being aware that you must be within the first 17 months of your EE contract and able to pass credit checks to claim. The plan is interest free and can also be used to purchase DualSense wireless controllers, a PS5 HD camera, a PS5 media remote, and PS Plus.

With October 24th confirmed as the last date to register for this batch, we reckon the actual drop will take place a few days afterwards – potentially on the 28th of the month, the same as September. We'll of course keep you updated, and in the meantime feel free to head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker to find out the latest details.