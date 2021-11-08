PS5 restock: here's where to pick up a PlayStation 5 this week

It's that time of the week once again, where we look ahead to the coming days and advise on the best places to pick up a PlayStation 5 console. The competition to purchase a PS5 is heating up even more, as we grow ever closer to Black Friday and all of the fun (some would say madness) that comes with it.

Last week was relatively quiet for PS5 restocks, aside from GAME that dropped a boatload of stock on November 4th to coincide with the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard. ShopTo also held its latest restock on November 7th, though its queuing system again proved problematic. The biggest news, however, didn't stem from any restock. No, it actually came from a report that claimed Sony has hired three jumbo jets filled with PS5 stock to help meet consumer demand over the holiday period. A Christmas miracle? Quite possibly.

Now while retailers like to keep their stock supplies shrouded in secrecy, we do have a good idea of restocking patterns that have occurred over the past 12 months. That, and which social media accounts are best to follow alongside T3's own official PS5 restock tracker . So where to begin?

Starting with GAME, the UK's biggest video game retailer has undoubtedly confirmed itself as the best place to pick up a console over the last month. So far, it's restocked five times in fives weeks, normally going live around 9AM to 10AM BST. It looks to be getting a regular decent supply now headed into Black Friday and the holidays, so we only expect this to continue.

Argos is another one that is likely gearing up for its next drop, after last offering consoles on October 27th. Now the thing to know with Argos is that its online system can be quite frustrating to use, providing little information and often saying that stock has sold out as soon as it goes live.

On the other hand, Argos physical stores have time and time again proven to be mighty successful for consumers. A shipment of PS5 consoles has arrived at stores over the last few days (via PS5 Stock UK ), suggesting a restock later this week. It looks to be disc consoles only. If we'd have to guess a date for the drop: Wednesday seems like a good chance.

The last few stores to keep an eye on this week would be ShopTo, John Lewis and ASDA. The latter two previously held restocks on October 19th, so another must be on the horizon. Make sure to go for bundles where possible!

Meanwhile, as mentioned, ShopTo went live on November 7th for the second week in a row – hopefully, a sign that shipments are coming in more regularly for the online shop. Everything from disc, digital and bundles were available, with the restock itself taking place around 5PM BST. Being on a weekend has its positives and negatives but ShopTo is well worth bookmarking to be in with a chance of avoiding the mid-week rush. May the odds be in your favour.