PS5 restock: GAME live with massive stock drop – Spider-Man, Ratchet, FIFA 22, and more

GAME has gone live with a huge load of PS5 stock. Head on over to GAME's website to grab a PlayStation 5 right now. While plenty of consoles are available, they can sell out extremely fast, so don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

This is the first restock from GAME this year, previously dropping stock just before Christmas on December 23rd, 2021. Everything from standalone disc and digital consoles to bundles and accessories are up for sale, making it a fantastic opportunity to get one of Sony's next-gen machines.

All priority deliveries will be shipped by January 21st, with all other orders dispatched by January 26th – just in time for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. We recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of securing a console. This particular bundle with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is our personal pick, two fantastic titles.

Anyone that pre-orders a PS5 today will be able to experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. You've also got the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring and 19 more titles arriving in 2022.

Wait times on average can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. We made it through to the purchase page in about 25 minutes, so it is working. Don't try refreshing either. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.