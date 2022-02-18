PS5 restock: GAME live now with PlayStation 5 stock – be quick!

Standalone disc consoles, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man, and more

GAME has finally gone live with PlayStation 5 stock after weeks of build-up. Head on over to the GAME website to get a console now. Plenty of stock available by the looks of things but it can still go fast, so don't wait. 

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

As we previously reported, GAME has been gearing up for a restock to coincide with the launch of Horizon Forbidden West after previously going live on January 18th. This is a PS5 disc-only stock drop with lots of options to choose from, whether that be standalone consoles or bundles that arrive with Horizon, Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank or Ghost of Tsushima. 

All Priority Insured deliveries will be shipped by February 22nd with all other orders making it out the door by February 25th – just in time for the launch of Elden Ring next week. If you are considering picking up Horizon, make sure to read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review to see if it's worth jumping into. 

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently for the console.  

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. We're currently in the queue for a standalone console and it states 25 minutes. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message. 

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.

