PS5 restock: GAME console stock live now with Spider-Man, FIFA 22, and more

GAME has gone live with its latest batch of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a PS5 console should head to GAME's website immediately to claim one. There's a good supply too, so hopefully plenty for all.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

This is the second restock from GAME in December, after it went live previously on December 14th. Everything from disc and digital consoles to bundles and accessories is up for grabs. Bundles are always the most foolproof way to secure a PS5. We'd recommend going for this particular bundle with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, two of the best exclusive games for the platform.

Only pre-order stock is available today with priority orders shipped by January 7th and standard orders by January 21st (it's normally a lot earlier than that in our experience). The retailer operates a one console per customer system to help stop bots from buying up the lot, so any further order will be cancelled.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. I recently Platinumed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, so hugely recommend checking that out.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 40 minutes due to the masses trying to get their hands on the console, so patience and persistence are key. That said, I made it through to the purchase screen in 15 minutes this time. Pretty amazing considering the last 12 months of chaos. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker to find out the latest information. However, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X restock tracker or our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker, if you fancy a change.