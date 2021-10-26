PS5 restock: EE stock is now live – here's how to get a console

EE has gone live with PS5 stock this morning, as scheduled. Head on over to EE's website to pick one up before it runs out. The mobile retailer has numerous PS5 disc bundles available for its Pay Monthly customers.

Check PS5 stock at EE now

To buy a PS5 via EE you must already be an existing customer, similar to how BT operates its console restocks. Once registered, subscribers will receive an email confirming when stock is available. You then need to head to the EE website or app where you can add a PS5 to your payment plan.

It's worth being aware that you must be within the first 17 months of your EE contract and able to pass credit checks to redeem one. The plan is interest-free and can also be used to purchase DualSense wireless controllers, a PS5 HD camera, a PS5 media remote, and PS Plus.

📰 PlayStation 5 (EE) NewsEE has already listed the PS5 bundles they'll be offering tomorrow for their morning drop. Feel free to check them out to decide which bundle you'll go for.The drop will begin at approximately 8:30am on 26/10.https://t.co/3Wj4vgr8ut pic.twitter.com/SqG0jQ5E0aOctober 25, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Wait times for this one are reasonably quick at the minute as it's eligible customers only. Although, it does seem to be experiencing some issues, so extra patience is needed here.

