PS5 restock: EE has bundles live now, here's how to get a console

EE has put live a number of PlayStation 5 bundles today. Any EE customers should head to the EE website to pre-order one right this second. Stock from EE is normally around a couple of hours but this it's the Christmas season, so who knows how long it will be there for.

This is the third sale from EE in December, hopefully meaning supplies will be more consistent in the New Year and beyond. The main offering is a PS5 disc console with an additional DualSense controller – everything you need to start playing next-gen games. One social media user shared (via Twitter) that they ordered on December 16th and received it today, so there's a chance to get it in time for Christmas.

You must be an EE account holder on a pay-as-you-go monthly handset plan to buy a console, as it is added to your payment plan. You are also required to be within the first 17 months of your contract, as well as be able to pass credit checks. This is an interest-free plan that can be paid across your contract over the span of an 11-month period with a limit of three items per plan.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is very fitting for the winter season, so we fully recommend checking that out.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. That said, as there is the added requirement of being an EE account member, queues look pretty good right now. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

