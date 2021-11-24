PS5 restock: Black Friday week brings console drops from Sony, BT, Studio, and more

Black Friday week is well underway, and what a start it has been! Already we've had half a dozen chances to purchase a PlayStation 5, thanks to multiple retailers putting the now one-year-old next-gen console up for sale – and it's only set to continue.

We began the week with Sony putting PS5 stock live on November 22nd across its PlayStation Direct store, which recently expanded to the UK. Filled with both disc and digital consoles, the drop lasted only around 30 minutes with queue spots given randomly, instead of on a first-come, first-served basis. A bizarre move from the platform holder but at least it went live once again the day after on November 23rd.

This is a great sign that Sony is fully committed to making sure consumer demand is met, following reports of the firm flying in consoles via an "unprecedented air-lift". In total, since launching the store on November 10th, we've had four sales from the store, with all of them taking place in the last eight days. Make it long continue!

Following Sony's first drop, BT similarly went live on November 22nd. While only available for anyone that holds an account with the telecommunications company, it did last most of the day. Would you be willing to switch providers to make sure you have a PS5 for Christmas? Potentially, worth considering.

Online store Studio then had its first restock in over a month on November 23rd, made up of disc, digital and various bundles. The majority went in under an hour with bundles lasting a little bit longer. Interestingly, reports pointed to Studio subsidiary Ace having a restock of its own, though we couldn't verify this. Still, could one to keep an eye on.

Finally, EE went live with a bundles-only restock later in the day on November 23rd. You needed to be a customer (similar to BT) to gain access to the purchase page. Consumers could then add a PS5 to their payment plan and could take one home before the end of the month.