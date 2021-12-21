PS5 restock: Argos final big stock drop live – online and in-store

Argos has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock today. Anyone looking for a console should head to the Argos website to get one this second. As one of the best in the country, we're expecting there to be a big supply of stock.

As we previously reported, Argos has been building to a big stock drop over the last week with both disc and digital consoles up for purchase. This is the second restock from Argos in December, with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Nerf Legends available to buy as an add-on, not as a specific bundle though.

PS5 stock is available to purchase online and via Click & Collect for in-stores. From our experience, Argos is much better for attending in-person, so if you are getting no luck online, we'd hugely recommend checking your local store as soon as possible.

The Argos PS5 restock was confirmed ahead of time by the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account (over 200,000 followers).

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is very fitting for the winter season and is just plain brilliant, so worth checking out.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. Check all local stores and whatever distance you are willing to travel. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

