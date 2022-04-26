PS5 restock: BT and EE stock live now – here's how to get a PlayStation 5 today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's a good day to get a PlayStation 5 console. BT and EE are both now live with PS5 stock, giving consumers an amazing opportunity to walk away with Sony's new next-gen console. Anyone looking for a PS5 console should head to either the BT Shop or EE Shop to get one now.

Check PS5 stock at BT now

Check PS5 stock at EE now

This is the first restock from both retailers in April and the first time this year that both have gone live with PS5 stock simultaneously. BT has seven options: a standalone PS5 disc console and six different PS5 disc console featuring the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, an additional DualSense controller, and more. You must be a BT customer to purchase the console, which is done by claiming a unique customer code.

EE, on the other hand, has four PS5 bundles up for grabs. These all come with a PS5 disc console and either Gran Turismo 7, a Sony HD camera, an additional DualSense controller or a 12-month subscription to PS Plus so you can play online games. Again, you need to be an EE account holder but it's slightly different to how BT's system works. We have a handy guide that explains the process.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere between 15 to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. The good news is that due to needing to hold an account with either company, queues are pretty low. Just head on through and you can claim a console now.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort just that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up.