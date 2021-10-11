PS5 restock: Amazon looks set for new shipment of consoles this week

Another week, another chance to pick up a PlayStation 5 before the madness of Black Friday descends. The last couple of days going into the weekend were a little quieter than normal, so that's why we're expecting big things from this week.

The retailer to get excited about this time is Amazon, with the giant previously having a boatload up for sale on September 29th. At the time, this was the second PS5 console drop from Amazon in seven days after a six-week drought. With that, it's now looking like it has a more regular flow of shipments coming in. One thing to note is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to claim a console.

That's why it's expected that Amazon will have another restock sometime between October 12th to October 15th, according to What Hi-Fi . T3 spoke to Amazon customer service who believed there's a chance this will take place this week but did not have any specific dates, suggesting to keep checking the website. They did, however, confirm that Amazon is receiving regular shipments. In our experience too, Amazon does drop stock on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday morning, so these dates do match up.

Alongside Amazon, Smyths Toys Superstores could be one to watch. T3 spoke with customer service and confirmed more PS5 consoles are set to arrive in the UK. The bad news is that the retailer has an average drop of around once a month and this requires pre-ordering in its physical store. The last restock took place on October 5th.

According to the agent we spoke with, stores get an allocation of around 10 to 15 PS5 consoles per restock, although this can be bigger if the building is substantially larger (think London etcetera.). That said, it did seem like Smyths is trying to restock more regularly hence why it's worth keeping an eye on or even dropping in at your local shop.

Something more concrete for this week is that both GAME and John Lewis will receive shipments of PlayStation 5 consoles. As previously reported, the latter looks to be a delayed shipment from the end of September, while the former looks to be a big restock for both online and physical stores. Delivery of consoles specifically for GAME is estimated for October 21st.

We will continue to update with any new details, however, you can always use the official T3 PS5 restock tracker to find out the latest information.