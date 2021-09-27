PS5 console restock — happening right now at Currys

Update: Currys PC World has now sold out of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundles, selling out extremely quick. Missed out? No need to worry, John Lewis recently confirmed when it would be receiving its next shipment of PS5 consoles. There's also news of GAME getting some stock both in store and online soon.

On top of that, you can head over to the official T3 PS5 stock tracker to find out more information about the next drop.

Original Story: Currys PC World has had a PS5 restock meaning you can head over there now to pick up a PS5 console. Be quick as Currys is known for selling out crazy fast

The British electrical retailer looks to have a PS5 Digital Edition bundle up for sale. This consists of two DualSense wireless controllers as well as the digital version of the console. It's a little cheaper than the standard edition while throwing in an additional controller.

Those fast enough to pick one up will have PlayStation exclusives Deathloop, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and more, available to play right away. Not to mention the likes of Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in the works for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window if the button is missing. Perseverance is key! We advise that it can take up to 30 minutes or more to buy a PS5 on Curry's website.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always take a peek at our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.