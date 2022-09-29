Prime Early Access deal sees the Google Pixel Buds Pro hit lowest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week, Amazon announced its second Prime Day event (opens in new tab), taking place on 11th-12th October 2022. Exclusive to Prime members, this Prime Early Access sale is giving shoppers an opportunity to find the best and cheapest prices, ahead of Black Friday and Christmas.

Speaking of which, if you’re on the lookout for a new pair of earbuds or headphones, the Google Pixel Buds Pro have just hit their lowest ever price at Amazon, ahead of next week’s Made by Google launch event.

Originally priced at £179.99, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are now £149 in this wireless earbuds deal. While this £30.99 price cut isn’t huge, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are the newest generation of earbuds from Google, having released earlier this year, so this small discount is well worth taking advantage of.

At T3, we tried the Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in new tab) and really enjoyed their combination of sound isolation and active noise cancellation. Some of the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel Buds Pro deliver crisp and clear sound, and the improved petite size make for a comfortable and secure fit.

This 17% discount is just in time for the Made by Google launch which is happening next week. There have been many rumours surrounding the release of Google Pixel 7 smartphones, the Pixel Watch, a potential Pixel tablet and even some Google Nest additions. With the event coming up, we anticipate many more price drops on previous Google Pixel products, just like this Google Pixel Buds Pro deal.

To view the Google Pixel Buds Pro deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details. For more Prime Early Access sale offers, check out our best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) and get Black Friday ready with the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).