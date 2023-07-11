Prime Day deal sees the Arlo Pro 4 drop to half price!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s Amazon Prime Day! The Prime Day deals are currently in full swing, offering huge price cuts on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, air fryers, vacuum cleaners and much more. A category that always does well during the big sales seasons is smart home and I’ve just found the best deal on the Arlo Pro 4 smart security camera.

As a smart home expert, the Arlo Pro 4 is the best security camera you can buy today, and in the Prime Day sale, you can now get this premium smart device for half price!

Originally priced at £219.99, the Arlo Pro 4 is now £109.99, saving shoppers £110 on this outdoor security camera. There are tons of Prime Day Smart Home deals up for grabs right now, but this deal on the Arlo Pro 4 is the one I’d recommend if you’re looking to upgrade your home security.

The Arlo Pro 4 is a superior smart security camera that offers 2K HDR video quality, 160° field of view, and 12x zoom to capture important details with complete clarity. This easy-to-install camera gives you a wide view of your property so you can feel safe and secure that you know what’s going on outside your home, whether you’re there or not.

Packed full of features, the Arlo Pro 4 is expertly designed to protect your home and to scare off potential intruders. Its integrated spotlight and built-in siren illuminates the outside of your house and the siren erupts into loud noises when motion is detected to deter people from breaking in. For more details on why T3 loves this camera so much, take a look at our full Arlo Pro 4 review .

To view the Arlo Pro 4 deal, click the link above or head over to Amazon to find more smart home deals from Arlo, Hive, Google Nest and more .