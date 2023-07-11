These are my 3 favourite gins and they're in the Prime Day sales

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day deals are great for all manner of devices, appliances, and even a vinyl record or two, but it's also worth keeping an eye on the wines and spirits, as your favourite tipple could also be offered with a huge disount.

I've certainly been distracted by the best bourbon deals this Prime Day and now my wallet is set to be lighter still as there are great discounts on three of my favourite gins, too.

Here they are in case you also fancy saving a packet on some great gins.

Tarquin's 'The SeaDog' Navy Strength Gin: was £41.60 , now £32.49 at Amazon

The Cornish distillery makes some particularly fine gins and this extra strength (57% ABV) is bursting with flavour and character. It works especially well in a single measure with a more aromatic tonic water.

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin: was £37.00 , now £29.90 at Amazon

This Scottish gin, the first from this particular corner of the Hebrides, has an excellent, clean taste yet also benefits from the 22 botanicals used in its triple-distilled process.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin: was £29.50 , now £21.35 at Amazon

A true everyday classic, Sipsmith's London Dry Gin is great when you just fancy a conventional G&T with a slice as the sun sets gradually over the horizon.

Hopefully, these three selections will bring you as much joy as they've given me over the years. Each can be mixed with whichever mixer you fancy, although I'm a particular fan of Fever Tree's light Mediterranean tonic water at this time of year.

It's worth remembering though that you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the deals above. However, if you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day trial and then cancel at any time you like - such as after Prime Day.

You'll miss out on some future spirits bargains though, of course, plus free same- and next-day delivery, and a whole stack of other benefits that you can make great use of each month.