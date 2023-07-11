These are my 3 favourite gins and they're in the Prime Day sales

Fill your drinks cabinet for less this Amazon Prime Day

Gin and tonic with T3 deals logo
(Image credit: Devin Burko / Unsplash)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The Amazon Prime Day deals are great for all manner of devices, appliances, and even a vinyl record or two, but it's also worth keeping an eye on the wines and spirits, as your favourite tipple could also be offered with a huge disount.

I've certainly been distracted by the best bourbon deals this Prime Day and now my wallet is set to be lighter still as there are great discounts on  three of my favourite gins, too.

Here they are in case you also fancy saving a packet on some great gins.

Tarquin's 'The SeaDog' Navy Strength Gin:  was £41.60

Tarquin's 'The SeaDog' Navy Strength Gin: was £41.60, now £32.49 at Amazon
The Cornish distillery makes some particularly fine gins and this extra strength (57% ABV) is bursting with flavour and character. It works especially well in a single measure with a more aromatic tonic water.

View Deal
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin:  was £37.00

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin: was £37.00, now £29.90 at Amazon
This Scottish gin, the first from this particular corner of the Hebrides, has an excellent, clean taste yet also benefits from the 22 botanicals used in its triple-distilled process.

View Deal
Sipsmith London Dry Gin:  was £29.50

Sipsmith London Dry Gin: was £29.50, now £21.35 at Amazon
A true everyday classic, Sipsmith's London Dry Gin is great when you just fancy a conventional G&T with a slice as the sun sets gradually over the horizon.

View Deal

Hopefully, these three selections will bring you as much joy as they've given me over the years. Each can be mixed with whichever mixer you fancy, although I'm a particular fan of Fever Tree's light Mediterranean tonic water at this time of year.

It's worth remembering though that you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the deals above. However, if you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day trial and then cancel at any time you like - such as after Prime Day.

You'll miss out on some future spirits bargains though, of course, plus free same- and next-day delivery, and a whole stack of other benefits that you can make great use of each month.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸