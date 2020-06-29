Premier League football is FREE today on Amazon Prime Video – here's how to watch

Premier League football is watchable for free today on Amazon Prime Video. No account or subscription is needed to stream the match live, with anyone able to follow the action live by simply heading on over to the match page at 7:30pm BST tonight.

For those looking to watch outside of the UK, that's 8:30pm CET, 11:30am PT and 2:30pm ET.

In addition, the Premier League football can be watched live on any device that Amazon Prime Video can be run on via app or by a web browser. That means that computers, tablets, phones, TVs, set-top-boxes, video game consoles and more can be used to watch the free Premier League football.

Tonight's free Premier League football game on Amazon Prime Video sees Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace team host Sean Dyche's Burnley, with The Eagle's ace WIlfried Zaha and powerful front man Christian Benteke facing a race against time to be fit.

Meanwhile, over in the Burnley camp, Sean Dyche is positive that goal-machine Jay Rodriguez will be able to shake off a knock and make the starting eleven, with the in-form striker recently tallying up his 50th Burnley goal.

In addition to tonight's free match, all the following Premier League football fixtures are free to watch, too. They are split across Amazon Prime Video, Sky's Pick channel (available on Freeview and Freesat) and the BBC, with the latter watchable either on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Monday June 29 - Crystal Palace vs Burnley, 8pm, Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday June 30 - Brighton vs Manchester United, 8.15pm, Sky Pick channel

Wednesday July 1 - Bournemouth vs Newcastle, 6pm, Sky Pick channel

Saturday July 4 - Leicester vs Crystal Palace, 3pm, Sky Pick channel

Sunday July 5 - Burnley vs Sheffield United, 12pm, Sky Pick channel

Southampton vs Manchester City, 7pm, BBC One channel / BBC iPlayer

Tuesday July 7 - Watford vs Norwich, 6pm, Sky Pick channel

Thursday July 9 - Bournemouth vs Tottenham, 6pm, Sky Pick channel

Everton vs Southampton, 6pm, Amazon Prime Video

Saturday July 11 - Watford vs Newcastle, 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday July 12 - Wolves vs Everton, 12pm, Sky Pick channel

Bournemouth vs Leicester, 7pm, Sky Pick channel

Man Utd vs Southampton, 8pm, Sky Pick channel