Forget Amazon Prime Day, it's Amazon Basics Day. Mega cheap deals on stuff you ACTUALLY WANT from batteries to HDMI cables

There is a massive Amazon Basics flash sale on right now. The furniture has all sold out, so get a move on if you want to snap up some basic bargains. This is the Amazon stuff you actually want, although it's none too sexy: cheap, 20%

off, AmazonBasics batteries, HDMI cables, Brita water filters, cling film… and lots more besides.

If there's one thing you can be sure will be among the best Amazon Prime Day deals, it's Amazon-branded stuff, but the Trillion-dollar retailer has set the ball rolling early with great deals on Kitchen gadgets and accessories, HDMI cables and batteries from the AmazonBasics range.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage but that is not such a problem, since you can get a free Amazon Prime Day trial for 30 days right now anyway.

• Shop kitchen deals at Amazon NOW

• Buy HDMI cables now!

• Just LOOK at all these cheap batteries!

Now, we can all have a laugh about AmazonBasics, but we have found that the quality of these very affordable items is usually way above what you'd expect for the price. It's also all extremely useful stuff. What is more useful than batteries and HDMI cables, if you need to run something on batteries, or plug your new PS5 into your new best gaming TV? Exactly.

How to get your 20% off

The kitchen tech on offer, once you have stocked up on cheap batteries and cheap 4K HDMI cables, includes everything from surprisingly nice looking juicers and coffee grinders to boring-yet-essential staples such as huge lengths of cling film, vacuum seal bags, Brita-compatible filters, spatulas, and vacuum cleaner bags.

There's also air-locked food storage boxes and a 'multi-purpose stainless steel scraper', for all your scraping needs.

The thing about AmazonBasics is that while it may not necessarily look sexy, it never looks actively offensive, and is always good quality. And today it is 20% cheaper than usual. Get stuck in.

Cheap batteries!

More sales heading your way