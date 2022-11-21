Polar's Black Friday sale is a feast for smartwatch lovers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you need a new running watch or a multisport watch? Of course, you do! And if it's not cheap Garmin watch deals you're after, you'll be delighted to hear that Polar launched its Black Friday sale, with many of the best Polar watches now selling cheaper than before.

Instead of highlighting the different deals, we're going to tell you, in a sentence or two, why you should buy Polar watches and, most importantly, if you should buy them in the first place. Also, check out T3's roundup of the best fitness deals and the best Black Friday deals, just so you know what you're missing out on.

One of the best deals in the Polar Black Friday Sale is on the Grit X. In our Polar Grit X review, we praised the watch for its many features and training tools, especially the extra insights provided for trail and mountain athletes, such as Hill Splitter, FuelWise and WeatherWatch. Weighing 64 grams, it’s lighter than the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, yet the Grit X boasts up to 40 hours of battery life in full GPS mode.

The Polar Vantage V2 is a watch of many qualities. Its built quality is excellent and definitely a step up from the original Vantage V. It has loads of useful tests and data for serious runners and cyclists to better their form and get ready for races more efficiently. Better still, most of the tests and data provided by the Vantage V2 can't be found elsewhere, making it all the more appealing for information-thirsty athletes.

The Polar Vantage M2 strikes a good balance between style and substance: it has many features, both sport and casual, and despite all the premium features it has to offer, it doesn't cost the earth, either. The Polar Vantage M2 will serve its users well for at least a good few years.

The Polar Ignite delivers a beginner-friendly experience. It isn't necessarily for triathlon aficionados, but the Ignite offers many smart and training features, such as sleep tracking, smart notifications, energy level estimation and more. If you are considering buying a fitness watch or upgrading your fitness tracker, we strongly recommend choosing the Polar Ignite.