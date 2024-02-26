Pokémon Presents: what's next for Pikachu and friends

Pokémon may be one of the most recognisable franchises in gaming (and beyond) but it's safe to say it has been rocked a bit recently. The release and rapid rise of Palworld is a clear sign that gamers want their pocket monster fix even more than ever.

Scarlet and Violet have now run the course of their two-stage DLC passes, so what do Nintendo and Game Freak have in store for 2024 and beyond? Tune in on the 27th of February to find out

When is the Pokémon Presents livestream?

As stated, the livestream will be on the 27th of February. This has been confirmed by a tweet made by The Pokémon Company. Here's the time you need to tune in, wherever you are:

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024!

2 PM UK

9 AM EST

6 AM PT

11 PM AEST

How to watch the Pokémon Presents event live

The Pokémon Presents event is streaming live via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel, where you can watch along with a host of other trainers.

What to expect

So, expect Game Freak to go big or go home. Palworld's success has been seen by some as almost a protest vote to the slow speed with which Pokémon has been innovating. The fact that pretty much everyone is expecting a Nintendo Switch 2 however could make this a tricky tightrope to tread.

I'd love nothing more than for the presentation to reveal the 10th Generation of mainline games, but I don't think we're due that until 2025, or at least a late 2024 reveal.

Instead, I think you can expect the biggest announcements to be in the spin-off series. It seems almost certain that there will be some kind of reveal of a new title in the fledgling Pokémon Legends series. Pokémon Legends Arceus was a brilliant new take on monster catching and many expect a follow-up to be set in the Johto region.

Speaking of Johto, some are thinking that we'll see a new Let's Go Pokémon title in Johto (the second generation of Pokémon). Let's Go: Pikachu and Let's Go: Eevee were remakes of the first ever Pokémon titles with a visual makeover, local co-op multiplayer and a host of other tweaks.

As for other bits and pieces, expect to see plenty of Pokémon: GO news and trading card game updates.