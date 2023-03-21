Patagonia sale: Our top picks from the outdoor clothing brand's best online deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You have probably heard of Patagonia if you're even just a little bit interested in outdoor pursuits. The sustainable outdoor clothing brand made waves in late 2022 thanks to its founder Yvon Chouinard handing over all profits the company makes to an organisation dedicated to improving and defending the planet's health. The B-Corp-certified company is also known for manufacturing the best fleece jackets and best down jackets.

And now you can contribute to the lofty goal of keeping the planet alive by... Buying yourself some of the most fabulous gorp-core outfits around in what Patagonia calls 'Web Specials' (opens in new tab) (retailer link), a collection of hundreds of online-exclusive deals from t-shirts and luggage to backpacks and accessories. Below, we collected our best picks from the sale, or you can browse all deals by clicking/tapping on the link just above.

In the US? Check out the Web Specials sale on Patagonia's US site (opens in new tab)

Let's start this roundup with a classic, a Cloudberry Orange t-shirt, currently only available in large ( was £45 , now only £31 (opens in new tab)). This organic cotton garment uses 84% less water, creates 16% less CO2 than a conventional cotton T-shirt, and is fair Trade Certified sewn.

Next stop, the 650 g Black Hole Pack 25L backpack in basin green ( was £120 , now only £96 (opens in new tab)). This 25-litre daypack is made with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing and holds most 15" laptops; plus, it has a zippered top pocket for small items.

Moving on, have a look at this Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket in classic tan ( was £210 , now only £147 (opens in new tab)). Now, this warm and windproof 100% polyester (85% recycled) bonded ¼"-pile fleece jacket is an essential item in every gorp-core wannabe's wardrobe. And it's Fair Trade Certified sewn, too!

How about this Granite Crest Jacket in Sound Blue ( was £260 , now only £182 (opens in new tab))? This 3-layer shell is responsibly made with NetPlus 100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop from recycled fishing nets to help reduce ocean plastic pollution. It has a PFC-free DWR finish. Maybe we'll need to add this to our best waterproof jackets guide.

Let's talk about accessories for a moment. Patagonia's Lightweight Merino Performance Crew Socks in Wavy Blue (was £25 , now £17 (opens in new tab)) are made of RWS-certified wool/nylon/elastane blend that is said to offer exceptional breathability, rugged durability, and excellent stretch and recovery that lasts the lifetime of the socks.

Finally, and especially since we live in a wet country, check out the Isthmus Anorak in Pitch Blue, Sisu Brown or Tidepool Blue (was £140, now £98 (opens in new tab)). This lightweight windbreaker pullover is made from 100% recycled nylon with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish and 50+ UPF sun protection.