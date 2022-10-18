Paramount Plus deal offers 50% off annual plans plus free Fire TV Stick Lite

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're hoping to get Paramount Plus cheap, the premium yet budget-friendly streaming service is now offering it's best deal ever. Taking a sizeable discount off annual plans as well as offering an incredible deal on one of Amazon's best devices, this offer is a no brainer for new as well as returning subscribers.

Get 50% off annual plans + free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Paramount+ (opens in new tab)

The already affordable Paramount Plus streaming service is offering one of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) to date, taking 50% off annual subscription plans as well as giving away a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (opens in new tab).

Recently I wrote an article detailing why Paramount Plus is the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab) , with an already low entry fee as well as some incredible original shows. Now that the streaming service is taking 50% off annual plans as well as handing out a free Fire TV Stick Lite, it becomes a must-have for fans in need of a streaming service switch.

If that isn't enough, Paramount Plus is now included with Walmart Plus (opens in new tab). If you've got an account with Walmart's premium subscription service, you actually get an Essentials Plan at no extra charge. This deal, however, offers the better value overall by including a Fire TV Stick Lite.

If you go with the Essential's Plan, which goes for $24.99 during the offer, you're basically saving about $20. The $24.99 doesn't quite cover the price of the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is currently on sale for $29.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Not the best deal of the two, and I would highly recommend checking out the Premium Plan on this one.

Dropping to just $49.99 (usually $99.99), you're essentially getting the Premium Plan for $24.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite for the same price – $5 cheaper than it's current sale price. It also features a slew of benefits on top of the Essentials Plan, such as no ads on select content as well as the ability to download shows to watch at a later time.

