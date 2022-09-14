Walmart+ now includes a free Paramount+ subscription

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Walmart+ (opens in new tab), the retailers premium subscription service akin to a Prime Membership , now includes a free Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription at no extra cost.

The premium subscription service, which offers tons of exclusive offers including early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), already boasts some impressive perks for signing up. The addition of a free Paramount+ Essential plan, which I stand behind as the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab), only sweetens the deal at an already affordable monthly rate.

The premium service, which offers monthly subscriptions at $12.95/month as well as annual subscriptions at $98/year, is already a very affordable value. When it comes to purchasing much needed essentials such as cleaning products, it offers some of the best prices as well as bonuses including free deliver, exclusive discounts and more.

Along with up taking up to to 10¢ off per gallon at select gas stations (opens in new tab), Walmart's subscription service also includes Spotify Premium free (opens in new tab) as well as discounts on products throughout the store. Perks which can be used both online and in store, Walmart+ operates similar to Amazon Prime by offering instant discounts, free shipping on certain orders, and more.

Offering the free Paramount+ Essential plan , which features limited commercial interruptions and the entire Paramount+ catalog of movies, TV shows, and even live TV, adds some serious value to Walmart's subscription service.

With the addition of a Paramount+ Essential plan free with any Walmart+ subscription, this offers one of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) to date.

