GoPro Hero 11 launch live blog: latest news and how to watch
Welcome to T3's GoPro event live blog. Here we are covering all the very latest news in the run-up to the new action camera launch event, which is where the adrenaline-packed camera company is expected to unveil the GoPro Hero 11 Black and a new Mini action camera as well!
Here's the key Apple event info you need to know:
When is the GoPro event? The Hero 11 event is taking place today, on Wednesday, 14 September at 6am PST / 9am ET / 2pm BST.
Where can the GoPro event be watched? The GoPro Hero 11 event can be streamed live on GoPro's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).
What products are we expecting GoPro to launch? We know GoPro is planning to launch the Hero 11 Black, the eagerly anticipated update to the award-winning GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is currently the best GoPro on the market and, arguably, the best action camera available today. We're also expecting to see the launch of the more compact action camera.
There's a lot to be excited about, especially if you've been waiting for this launch for a long time (like us), so sit tight here while we bring you all the very latest news and opinion as it breaks. Read on for all the more current details:
So, what sort of video recording specs can we expect from the leaked GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini?
That's a good question and something that we at least think we can answer ahead of the event.
That's because, as reported by notebookcheck.net (opens in new tab), the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is thought to come with the same video recording spec sheet as the regular Hero 11 Black, which is tipped to be:
27MP camera sensor
5.3K video recording at 60fps
4K video recording at 120fps
2.7K recording at 240fps
This recording capability will be powered by a GP2 chip, which will boast HyperSmooth 5.0 technology.
So, basically, from what we can see, the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini will be just as capable as the regular GoPro Hero 11 Black.
The difference between the two devices will be, therefore, the Mini's lack of a display screen. The Mini will instead be controlled through a smartphone app, which it will connect to via Bluetooth.
So, the regular Hero 11 Black will have a display and the Hero 11 Black Mini won't.
Looking for more details about the new compact Hero model?
It's rumoured that the compact model could be called the GoPro 11 Black Mini. It's worth noting that this hasn't been confirmed yet, though.
German website winfuture.de has published leaked images of the Mini GoPro, which you can find below:
If accurate, these renders show the GoPro 11 Black Mini as a small cube-shaped camera which looks similar, in my eyes, to the GoPro Hero Max 3D camera.
Of course, the 11 Mini is expected to be much smaller than the Hero Max, and more like the GoPro Session launched a few years ago.
To get up to speed, here's what we know so far:
GoPro is releasing its latest action camera today, the GoPro Hero 11, and a tantalising teaser video recently posted on its YouTube channel reveals that the new model will come in two different sized iterations – making this the first time a twin release has happened since GoPro Session came out seven years ago.
The teaser vision is shot in the shadows and doesn’t give too much away, but early indications suggest that the mini camera won’t have a front screen. It’s thought that it will be a bit bigger than the ultra-compact cuboid Session, which some people found too fiddly to operate.