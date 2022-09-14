GoPro Hero 11 launch live blog: latest news and how to watch

(Image credit: GoPro)

Welcome to T3's GoPro event live blog. Here we are covering all the very latest news in the run-up to the new action camera launch event, which is where the adrenaline-packed camera company is expected to unveil the GoPro Hero 11 Black and a new Mini action camera as well!

Here's the key Apple event info you need to know:

When is the GoPro event? The Hero 11 event is taking place today, on Wednesday, 14 September at 6am PST / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Where can the GoPro event be watched? The GoPro Hero 11 event can be streamed live on GoPro's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

What products are we expecting GoPro to launch? We know GoPro is planning to launch the Hero 11 Black, the eagerly anticipated update to the award-winning GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is currently the best GoPro on the market and, arguably, the best action camera available today. We're also expecting to see the launch of the more compact action camera.

There's a lot to be excited about, especially if you've been waiting for this launch for a long time (like us), so sit tight here while we bring you all the very latest news and opinion as it breaks. Read on for all the more current details: