New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like a smart Android buy

While the best Android phone enthusiasts wait patiently for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range of handsets to be launched, a new Samsung handset has just broken cover out of left field that could actually be a smarter upgrade for many people.

That's because, as reported by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the YouTube channel The Pixel (opens in new tab) has let slip that the Samsung Galaxy M54 could launch later this year or early next year and suggested what spec it could deliver – and it sounds tasty.

The Galaxy M54 is slated to come loaded with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, 5G connectivity, a 64MP primary rear camera (backed up with a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro), 32MP selfie camera, and a huge 6,000mAh battery.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy M54 is tipped to come with 25W fast charging, a fingerprint reader, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

And, while no Galaxy M54 price has been suggested, if the device follows the pricing traditions of the Samsung Galaxy M53 and M52 that came before it, then it will hit the market at a markedly lower price than the Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 is the well-reviewed predecessor to the tipped Galaxy M54. (Image credit: Samsung)

The T3 take: Is this the smart single-screen upgrade for Samsung phone users?

I've got to be honest, right now I'm looking at the incoming Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, and based on their heavily leaked specs, I'm not excited for them.

I've recently bought a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which I love, and now I'm only really interested in Samsung's best foldable phones, not its single-screen flagship S-series.

The main reason for this is that the S-series has crept closer to the mid-range each year over the past 2-3 years, all the while mid-range handsets have crept closer to flagships in specs and features.

Now, I finally feel Samsung's single-screen flagships and mid-range phones are so close that, unless you opt for the S-series flagship Ultra device, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, most people will probably be better off plumping for a cheaper mid-ranger from, say, Samsung's own M-series or A-series.

This is because you get 95% of the performance and features for markedly less spend.

So, to see such a fabulously well-equipped Galaxy M54 really does make me think it looks like a very appealing phone for those looking to upgrade to a single-screen Android phone from Samsung in the near future.

The listed specs, if accurate, deliver more than enough power to run anything the Google Play store has to offer, while that battery looks really impressive – 6,000mAh is going to be bigger than anything the S23 series offers and it looks like it could genuinely deliver a 48-hour run time with medium use.

A 64MP primary snapper and 32MP selfie camera also sound like more photo-taking power than most people could ever use, while the phone's 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity makes it super future-proofed in terms of wireless comms and data transfer.

The key, of course, will be the price the Samsung Galaxy M54 retails for. But if this handset does end up being equipped as described here, and retails for a mid-range price point, then it could end up showing up the Galaxy S23 series badly – and especially so if it releases at roughly the same time, which leak seems to suggest it will.

Naturally, as soon as T3 hears more about the Samsung Galaxy M54 we'll bring you all the details.