Palladium + Finisterre's reimagined Pampa-Hi boots will take you from the pavement to the coast

Sustainable outdoor specialist Finisterre has partnered up with urban footwear brand Palladium to launch an eco-friendly version of Palladium's well-known Pampa-Hi boots. The Palladium + Finisterre Pampa-Hi boots are crafted from entirely recycled materials, and if you're a looking for a boot that'll take you happily from the city to the great outdoors, this might be just the thing.

These have all the style points of an urban boot, but also many of the features you'd find in the best hiking boots. For the collab, Palladium has reimagined its Pampa-Hi boot silhouette, introducing chunky soles that are grippy enough to tackle rugged terrain with ease, a cushioned sole that'll absorb impact and save you from sore feet on long treks, and a durable construction. They're also, surprisingly, completely waterproof – ideal as we move into the colder, wetter months (just add one of the best waterproof jackets).

Available in three colourways: black, green (shown), and orange/navy (Image credit: Finisterre )

They're available in three nature-inspired tonal shades, with bold neon detailing that adds a pop of urban cool while recalling the bright detailing found on marine safety garments – a nod to Finisterre's coastal origins (the company was founded in Cornwall).

The boots are crafted from recycled plastic bottles and recycled rubber waste (Image credit: Palladium + Finisterre )

Finisterre is known for its innovative products, which combine performance with eco-friendly credentials (it also makes one of the best base layers around right now). These vegan-friendly boots don't disappoint on the sustainability front either. The shoe's upper is constructed from recycled plastic bottles, and the sole is composed of recycled rubber waste. Even the lace tips are biodegradable.

The Palladium + Finisterre Pampa-Hi boots are available to buy now from www.finisterre.com for US$169 / £125 / €140,00.