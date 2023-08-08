OnePlus Open price leak shows it'll be a lot less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While foldable phones are unquestionably cool, they've yet to see really widespread adoption in the market. That – at least partly – comes down to cost. Sure, you can get a couple of flip phones for around the same cost as a top Android phone, but for a book-style foldable, you'll need to empty considerably more of your piggy bank.

That is, until now. The OnePlus Open is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Pricing for the device has just leaked – and if it proves true, this could be the most affordable book-style folding phone yet.

The information comes from tech tipster, Yogesh Brar, who enjoys a fairly strong reputation when it comes to phone leaks. According to Brar, the OnePlus Open will cost less than 120,000 rupees. Converted directly, that equates to £1,138.75 or $1,448.56.

It's unlikely that the retail price will be a direct conversion, of course, but it is a good sign. In the UK, if OnePlus could launch a foldable device at around £1,200, it would be substantially cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That model starts from an eye-watering £1,749, which is more than most are willing to part with.

That great price doesn't appear to come at the cost of a decent spec sheet, either. According to previously leaked specs, the device will pack the current top of the range Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There's also said to be a class-leading 4,800mAh battery on board, which outstrips the Samsung by around 10%. That should charge at 67W.

The camera array on the device looks top notch, too. The brand have collaborated with camera legends, Hasselblad, for a long time. That partnership continues here, with 48MP sensors for main and ultra-wide duties, plus a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Arguably the only possible negative for the device could be the dimensions. While early renders appeared to use similar proportions to other devices on the market, updated renders seem to show a shorter handset.

We'll have to wait until it's in the hand to know for sure, but I actually think it could be a more ergonomic shape. A shorter device would make one-handed operation much easier, while still offering a larger screen internally for more in-depth tasks.

There's currently no date confirmed for the launch of the device. While initial rumours suggested the 29th of August was set in stone, that appears to have changed after a last minute adjustment to the display manufacturer. Regardless, it's certainly expected in the not-too-distant future, so watch this space.