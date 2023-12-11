OnePlus exec confirms OnePlus 12 global launch date

As we charge towards the global OnePlus 12 launch, we now have confirmation of when exactly the new flagship smartphone will arrive, and which device will be coming alongside it.

During an event in the Netherlands, OnePlus country manager Alexander Vanderhaeghe confirmed the worldwide OnePlus 12 release date is 23 January 2024.

The exact date had been previously rumoured, but this is the first time someone from OnePlus has confirmed it - and it’s not the only juicy piece of information which was confirmed during the event.

According to an article by Hardware Info (which has since been removed, but reported by MySmartPrice), Vanderhaeghe also confirmed the rumoured OnePlus 12R 5G would arrive on the same day.

The OnePlus 12R is set to be a more affordable version of the flagship OnePlus 12, and previous rumours suggest this cheaper handset will share a number of components with the OnePlus 11 .

What will the OnePlus 12 and 12R offer?

The OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2024, with the handset having already been announced in China. It features a 6.82-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzlingly bright peak brightness of 4500 nits.

Under the hood there’s Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with either 12GB, 16GB or 24GB of RAM, plus there’s a trio of storage sizes - 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

You also get a 5,400mAh battery, 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, while the triple camera array on the back comprises a 50MP main sensor, 64MP 3x telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. On the front you get a 32MP selfie camera, there’s a fingerprint scanner under the display, and OnePlus’ now iconic alert slider can be found on the left of the handset.

The OnePlus 12R hasn’t been officially announced yet, but rumors point towards it having last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 5,500mAh battery, and a trio of cameras at 50MP, 8MP and 32MP.

If either of these smartphones tickle your fancy, you've not got long to wait before they'll likely be available in UK stores.