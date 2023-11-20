OnePlus 12 launch confirmed and it's sooner than we thought

When it comes to the Android phone market, competition is more fierce than ever before. Users are blessed with devices from classic manufacturers and more modern brands alike, all offering fantastic specs for your budget.

One of the most long-standing brands in the market right now is OnePlus. Once the plucky upstarts of the community, these devices are now some of the most revered on the market. In fact, the brand are celebrating their tenth anniversary on the 4th of December this year – and that's the date when they will launch their new flagship device.

That's called the OnePlus 12, and will take the baton from the current generation OnePlus 11. That device was widely regarded as one of the strongest options available, and the new variant looks set to push that even further.

According to rumoured specs, it could feature a hefty triple camera setup on the rear of the device, a whopping 5,400mAh battery and up to 24GB of RAM. Elsewhere, we're also expecting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while it should also keep the 100W wired charging facility found in the current model.

The timing of the release is interesting, though. It's around a month earlier than their handsets have traditionally. That makes sense to tie in with the anniversary celebrations, but it could change the release schedule moving forward.

It's also worth mentioning that this is expected to be a launch date in the Chinese market. While there is no confirmation, it's likely that the wider global launch date will come thereafter – usually around a month after the Asian launch date.

Still, it's an exciting development. OnePlus makes some of my favourite devices on the market right now, loaded with top hardware and decent software at great prices. I, for one, am excited to see what they can do with their new flagship.

Regardless, with the launch date just a fortnight away, we won't have to wait long until we can find out.