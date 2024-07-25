Omega’s latest Paris 2024 watch takes Olympic gold, silver and bronze

Official Olympics timekeeper Omega has revealed another special watch for the Paris 2024 games. The Bronze Gold Edition is a vintage-style automatic timepiece with a 39mm case, made from Omega's own 'Bronze Gold' material, which comprises gold, palladium and silver.

Priced at £11,300, it will be available soon.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games start this week and, in a move that will surprise precisely no one, Omega has a shiny new watch to celebrate.

The games’ official timekeeper has already revealed a handful of new watches to mark the 2024 Olympics, and with the opening ceremony now just a couple of days away, another model has landed.

It’s called the Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition and it’s a vintage-style timepiece as classy as they come. Inspired by an Omega watch from 1939, the new model has a relatively compact 39 mm case made from Omega’s own ‘Bronze Gold’ material, which comprises 37.5% gold, plus palladium and silver, and is hallmarked as 9K. The watch has a polished bezel and a vintage Omega logo embossed on the crown.

Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition

(Image credit: Omega)

Protected by a domed sapphire crystal, the dial is made from Ag 925 silver and has a “Cloud de Paris” pattern at its centre, plus a small seconds sundial at the six o’clock position. The outer edges of the dial have numerical hour makers at the 12, 3 and 9 positions, along with a seconds scale. The hour, minute and second hands are made from Omega’s Segna Gold material, and have been given a PVD Bronze Gold coating.

The case back features a large Paris 2024 logo and the iconic Olympic rings icon, both set within a circular reminiscent of an Olympic medal and with a frosted finish. The watch comes with a brown calf-skin leather strap with a sandblasted Bronze Gold buckle and polished vintage Omega logo.

Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition

(Image credit: Omega)

Omega’s latest Olympic timepiece is driven by the company’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8926 automatic movement, which has 72 hours of power reserve. The watch is water resistant to 30 metres and comes in a white, Olympic-branded presentation case.

Available soon and not a strictly limited-edition item, the Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition is priced at £11,300.

