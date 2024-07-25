Omega’s latest Paris 2024 watch takes Olympic gold, silver and bronze

QUICK SUMMARY Official Olympics timekeeper Omega has revealed another special watch for the Paris 2024 games. The Bronze Gold Edition is a vintage-style automatic timepiece with a 39mm case, made from Omega's own 'Bronze Gold' material, which comprises gold, palladium and silver. Priced at £11,300, it will be available soon.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games start this week and, in a move that will surprise precisely no one, Omega has a shiny new watch to celebrate.

The games’ official timekeeper has already revealed a handful of new watches to mark the 2024 Olympics, and with the opening ceremony now just a couple of days away, another model has landed.

It’s called the Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition and it’s a vintage-style timepiece as classy as they come. Inspired by an Omega watch from 1939, the new model has a relatively compact 39 mm case made from Omega’s own ‘Bronze Gold’ material, which comprises 37.5% gold, plus palladium and silver, and is hallmarked as 9K. The watch has a polished bezel and a vintage Omega logo embossed on the crown.

(Image credit: Omega)

Protected by a domed sapphire crystal, the dial is made from Ag 925 silver and has a “Cloud de Paris” pattern at its centre, plus a small seconds sundial at the six o’clock position. The outer edges of the dial have numerical hour makers at the 12, 3 and 9 positions, along with a seconds scale. The hour, minute and second hands are made from Omega’s Segna Gold material, and have been given a PVD Bronze Gold coating.

The case back features a large Paris 2024 logo and the iconic Olympic rings icon, both set within a circular reminiscent of an Olympic medal and with a frosted finish. The watch comes with a brown calf-skin leather strap with a sandblasted Bronze Gold buckle and polished vintage Omega logo.

(Image credit: Omega)

Omega’s latest Olympic timepiece is driven by the company’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8926 automatic movement, which has 72 hours of power reserve. The watch is water resistant to 30 metres and comes in a white, Olympic-branded presentation case.

Available soon and not a strictly limited-edition item, the Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition is priced at £11,300.