Omega starts Paris 2024 Olympics countdown with new Seamaster watch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The next Olympic Games is still a year away, but Omega is more than happy to jump the starting gun with the launch of a new Seamaster to celebrate Paris 2024.

Available exclusively at Omega boutiques in Paris, the Seamaster 300M Paris 2024 Special Edition, to give it its full name, features a white dial and a bezel finished in Omega’s signature ‘Moonshine Gold’.

The bezel is the biggest feature of the watch, and is what separates it most from all other members of the Seamaster family. Gold is also used for the hands and outlines each hour marker. The vase back features the Paris 2024 medallion, also finished in 18k-karat gold, with ‘Paris 2024’ and the Olympic logo underneath.

The watch’s white ceramic dial features the trademark wave pattern of other Seamaster watches, along with a date complication at the six o’clock position. There’s a crown at three o’clock and a helium escape valve – also a Seamaster trademark – at the 10 o’clock position.

(Image credit: Omega)

The rest of the new Omega is just what you would expect from a Seamaster in 2023. It's powered by the Swiss company’s own METAS-certified Master Chronograph caliber 8800 automatic movement with 35 jewels and 55 hours of power reserve. The case is 42mm wide and a fairly hefty 13.7mm thick, and comes on a stainless steel bracelet with Omega’s new Quick Change System for making it easier to swap for a different strap.

Omega has a long history with the Olympic Games, having been the official timekeeper of the games since 1932. As such, we wouldn't be surprised if there’s more than one special edition coming our way ahead of Paris 2024, which kicks off with an opening ceremony in the French capital city on 26th July 2024.

Although only available at Omega boutiques in Paris, the watch is not limited to a specific number of examples and is priced at £8,000.