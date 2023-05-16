Omega Seamaster Worldtimer goes titanium for new 2023 update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Omega (opens in new tab) has updated its Worldtimer watch for 2023 and introduced a titanium valiant for the very first time.

The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer is a watch that uniquely tracks every time zone on Earth, with 24 cities displayed around the circumference of the dial, and a map of the globe as viewed from the North Pole.

New for 2023, the Worldtimer range includes a pair of stainless steel models and, for the first time, a variant made from titanium. This model includes a dial made entirely by laser ablation – meaning it's made from a single piece of titanium, with its shape and texture created by the removal of material by laser.

All three models have a 43 mm case diameter with scratch-resistant ceramic bezels, a screw-down crown at the three o’clock position and the Worldtimer display taking pride of place on the dial. The map is created by laser-ablating continents on a piece of grade five titanium, and although invisible to the naked eye, Omega says the map is domed to mimic the curvature of the Earth.

(Image credit: Omega)

Around the map is a 24-hour indication that sits under hesalite glass, divided into day and night sections. The circumference of the dial displays 24 cities from around the world, including Omega’s home of Bienne; all are coloured with yellow gold except for London, which is red to highlight the location of Greenwich Mean Time, also known as Universal Time Coordinated (UTC).

The titanium model features a black and grey dial with a brushed black ceramic bezel, plus blackened hands and indexes for an extra stealthy and somewhat industrial look. White Super-LumiNova emits a blue glow in the dark, while the rubber strap features grey stitching and a titanium clasp.

Omega’s two steel variants of the 2023 Worldtimer are offered with the same 43 mm case and dial design. One is fitted to a matching steel bracelet with butterfly clasp, with the other has an integrated green rubber strap with grey stitching. The company’s 18K ‘Moonshine Gold’ – which recently appeared on a limited-edition MoonSwatch (opens in new tab) – is applied to the dial and hands.

All three watches are powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8938 automatic movement, visible through an exhibition case back, and water resistant to 150 metres. Prices range from £9,900 to £11,500.