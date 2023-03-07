MoonSwatch Moonshine edition revealed with gold second hand: Where to buy one

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Swatch has revealed a new member of its incredibly popular – and difficult to buy – MoonSwatch (opens in new tab) range.

Teased earlier this week (opens in new tab), the new model looks just like the Mission to The Moon model, but features a second hand coated in Omega’s 18k ‘Moonshine’ yellow gold alloy, which is made from recycled gold.

Priced at £250, the watch is slightly more expensive than the other members of the MoonSwatch family – and you can bet your bottom dollar that it’ll be even more difficult to buy. This is because the Moonshine version is only available in four locations worldwide.

Along with their on-sale times, these are:

Nihonbashi, Kabuto One, Tokyo, Japan: 6:30pm JST

Paradeplatz/Peterhof, Zurich, Switzerland: 7:00pm CET

Piazza Affari/Galleria Meravigli, Milan, Italy: 7:00pm CET

The Royal Exchange, London, UK: 6:00pm GMT

(Image credit: Swatch)

Posting on Instagram, Swatch said (opens in new tab): “This special seconds hand has been produced exclusively during the full moon of February, as stated in the certificate that comes with the watch.”

The company added how the special edition will be available in the above four places today (7th March), followed by “other locations during the next full moon.” Swatch added: “It is not limited and not available online.”

We thought Swatch might have added an all-gold (or at least gold-coloured) MoonSwatch to the lineup, as a riff on the precious-metal Omega Speedmasters given to Apollo astronauts.

(Image credit: Swatch)

Instead, this is still the same bioceramic MoonSwatch we know and love, with the same black dial and bezel that closely resembles the regular Speedmaster, and a velcro strap.

The watch comes with a special black and gold-coloured box and a certificate to say the gold-coated second hand was created during the February full moon.

Amusingly, Swatch admits that “not enough” Moonshine models have been made. We dread to think how high prices will be on the second-hand market later today...