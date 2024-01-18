Older Samsung Galaxy users will get a great free software upgrade

Unless you've been living under a rock all week, you'll probably know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. That launched last night at a special event in San Jose, marking the latest edition of the brands' range.

That model brought with it a whole host of upgrades. Among the highlights were an upgraded telephoto camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and an absolute stack of AI-powered features.

But don't fear if you're already a user of an older Samsung phone – these features could still be coming to your handset. As reported by Engadget, the brand are set to bring them to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – including the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It's not just phones, either. The features will also appear on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. That's all set to happen within the first half of 2024.

It's a substantial improvement for users. These features individually could seem quite lacklustre. As a group, though, they carry much more weight, and should be seen as a real boost for users.

It remains to be seen exactly which of these features will hit the range, though. While it could be all of them, it's far more likely that the features are moved over on a case-by-case basis. It's also worth noting that there may be hardware limitations on older handsets which negate the ability to use all features.

For example, some of those handsets are using the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. While that's a very capable chipset, it lacks some of the AI tuning which arrived in the newer processor. There's no telling what effect that will have on performance, but it's likely to be significant.

Regardless, it's still a cool upgrade. We'll certainly be keeping an ear out for further developments in the coming weeks and months.