Official Xbox S/X storage just got a huge price cut, but it's still too expensive

When we reviewed the Seagate Expansion card for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X back in 2020, we said that despite its many good points it was too expensive. At launch it was retailing for $219/£219, which was only $30/£30 less than the Xbox Series S RRP.

The good news is that in some retailers the card is now available for an all-time low price – but it's still a lot more than you'd pay for a standard SSD of the same quality. However, as an Xbox user you don't have a choice; unlike the PS5, you can't just stick one of the best SSDs like a WD_Black into your console.

How much should I pay for the Xbox expansion card?

On Amazon US the Seagate NVMe Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox is down to $150 for the 1TB, and the 2TB is $280 (opens in new tab). That's 32% off the 1TB model and 30% off the 2TB.

Amazon UK is not currently listing the Seagate cards for sale, but a quick look at Currys is showing the 1TB with £60 off (opens in new tab), bringing it down to £139. It was also offering £150 off the 2TB, bringing it down to £199, but that's currently out of stock at the time of writing.

The Seagate card is the only option for running games directly from the SSD, but if you only want storage for older games the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox is currently much cheaper: Amazon UK (opens in new tab) is doing it for £74.99.