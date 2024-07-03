Official Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra image confirms earlier leaks and Apple Watch Ultra styling

Quick Summary Leaked images have surfaced from a Chinese certification database, showcasing two new Samsung Galaxy Watch references. The images appear to confirm everything we've seen in recent leaks, as well as some other specs.

With just a week to go until Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the rumour mill is in full flow regarding the products on display. Many have been speculating about the products and features to be announced for many months now.

Chief among them have been rumoured additions to the brand's smartwatch range. That includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – a model which forms the next part of the lineage of the range, and shouldn't be too much of a surprise – but also includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

That looks set to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch Ultra, with a more expansive spec sheet and rugged credentials. It also takes a departure from the circular case shapes which the range has been synonymous with over the years.

Now, the designs of those models have been leaked. The news comes from a Chinese certification database, and includes renders of the two devices.

Crucially, that confirms everything we've seen in previous leaks and rumours. The Watch Ultra is shown with its stylish squircle case, and features a dual lug holes on the band.

The Watch 7 render is also on show, though it's a markedly less intriguing affair. It closely follows the lines of previous models like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, with a round case shape and a black rubber band.

It's not just a pretty face, either. The listing confirms the battery capacity for both models. That sees the Ultra pack an impressive 590mAh cell inside, while the Watch 7 is listed with a slightly more modest 417mAh. That is expected to vary slightly on the global model.

Regardless, it's a great sign for potential buyers. That battery capacity should offer great longevity – particularly when paired with the 3nm Exynos W1000 chip.

They also look fantastic. In particular, the Watch Ultra is really attractively designed, and should capture the attention of fashion-conscious fitness fans worldwide.