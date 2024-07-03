New Samsung Galaxy Watch set for a massive power upgrade

Quick Summary Samsung has unveiled its latest processor for smartwatches. The Exynos W1000 looks set to offer a massive upgrade over its predecessor.

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked just around the corner, many are gearing up in anticipation of what may be on offer. Their summer event is usually an entertaining watch, with a range of new products unveiled.

That usually includes new models in their foldable phone lineup. We could also see a new pair of wireless earbuds. But by far the most mass appealing release is expected to be a duo of new smartwatches.

That includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 as well as a heavily anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Now, both of those look set to enjoy a significant power boost, as the brand has just unveiled its latest processor – the Exynos W1000.

That's expected to land in both of those devices, and it should bring a significant upgrade for the range. For starters, the W1000 is built on Samsung's 3nm architecture. That should offer greater performance and efficiency than the previous Exynos W930 processor.

The chip is also built on a five-core design. That is said to enable faster app loading times, and also allows for quicker switching between apps. The brand states that single-core performance in 3.4x faster, while multi-core performance is 3.7x faster.

Elsewhere, users can expect changes to the way Always-on displays are rendered. The new chip should allow for more detail, with better colours while in the Always-on Display mode.

All in all, those changes should offer a significant boost to the devices. Rumours suggest that the new models could offer battery life of around two or three days on a single charge. That would be a massive coup for the brand, going beyond competitors like the Apple Watch, which traditionally last around a day.

With only one week to go before the event, we'll have to wait and see what is on offer. One thing is certain, though – if all that we've heard proves true, Samsung could have a pair of real winners on their, err, wrists.